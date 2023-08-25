This secluded home for sale is full of quirky features and has “glorious” views over the countryside.
The house, in Aberystwyth, sits away from any other properties and has period features throughout, such as high ceilings, a classic staircase and a fireplace.
The property has undergone extensive improvements in recent years, and now combines the past with the present.
On the ground floor of the property is a large sitting and dining room with a wood-burning stove and a painted mountain mural, as well as large windows offering countryside views.
The room has archway openings through to the modern kitchen, while completing the ground floor is a lounge and a WC.
The original character staircase leads to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms, the master of which has twin dressing rooms and an en-suite bathroom.
The second bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom and a mezzanine space, while a family bathroom completes the accommodation.
Outside, there is a garden with a decking area that has views stretching out towards Constitution Hill.
In the garden, there is a timber built garage, wood stores, parking areas and vegetable plots.
The property is being sold by John Francis for a price of £385,000.
Ben McNally of John Francis commented: “This handsome house commands an excellent position being close to Aberystwyth Town Centre and Promenade yet completely away from the hustle and bustle of town.
“The grand property offers spacious living and has retained many original character features, it would make for a truly wonderful family home.”