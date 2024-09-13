This country mansion for sale has some of the “finest” sea views and sits in 15 acres of land.
St David’s Court, in St David’s, is a 19th century Grade II listed building which has historically been used as an exclusive hotel named Warpool Court and now has planning consent to be converted into a luxury home.
The property was built in approximately 1865 as a house for the Reverend A.J.M Green and was originally called Pen-y-garn.
The hotel was once voted as having some of the top 10 hotel room views in the world by the Sunday Times.
The mansion is in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and includes 15 acres of land as well as a holiday let cottage and a heated swimming pool.
Entering the property, the hallway leads through to a drawing room with a large bar area, a fireplace, original wooden shutters, high ceilings and hand-painted tiles.
Beyond this is a lounge with a fireplace and large windows, and the Sea View Restaurant dining room, which overlooks St Brides Bay.
There is a 40-foot commercial kitchen including a fresh food store, a freezer room and a dry store.
As a hotel, the property has 22 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and now has planning consent to be converted into a 10 bedroom executive home.
Throughout the property is a large collection of painted tiles dating back to the late 19th century and early 20th century, which were painted by Ada Lansdown Williams to outline her and her husband’s genealogy, as well as some in the former nursery illustrating ‘The Journey of the Lily and the Rose’.
Outside, the grounds span 15 acres, with landscaped gardens and a terrace, plus tennis courts.
There is also a Helipad, as well as a heated outdoor swimming pool, a detached holiday let cottage, and a building for staff.
The property is for sale with Luxury Welsh Homes for a guide price of £2,250,000.
Michelle Thomas, property consultant at Luxury Welsh Homes, commented: “St David’s Court and its amazing location has been, and continues to be, loved by many, it would be lovely to see it cherished by a new custodian who would embrace the history this special place has ensuring its future as a much loved place for many more years to come.”