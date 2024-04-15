This “stunning” coastal home for sale has sea views and a poetic past as well as six acres of its own land.
Yr Hendre, in St Dogmaels, has views over Cardigan Bay, and once hosted Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.
Thomas stayed at Yr Hendre farm in 1930 and wrote the poem ‘The Shepherd To His Lass’ in a visitors book at the property, which is now at the National Library of Wales.
Entering the property, a large green oak porch leads into the formal entrance hall, featuring mandarin slate flag floors and ceiling roses.
To the right of the hall is the sitting room, with a wood-burning stove and a fitted cupboard in an original arched doorway.
Opposite the sitting room is the snug, which includes oak flooring, a wood-burning stove, and an open archway through to the lounge.
The lounge offers double doors to the sun terrace and leads into the open plan kitchen and living room.
This space includes a breakfast bar, fitted appliances, large skylights and bi-fold doors to the terrace, as well as a walk-in pantry.
Completing the ground floor, there is a formal dining room featuring an original hearth, a utility room, and a wetroom, plus access to a wine cellar.
A wide staircase leads up to the first floor, where the master bedroom benefits from both an en-suite bathroom and a Juliet balcony.
Opposite the master bedroom is another double bedroom with an en-suite bedroom, while a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.
Outside, the grounds span approximately six and a half acres, including a lawned garden leading to a fruit tree orchard and a summer house.
Beyond this is the woodland, leading down to a stream at the bottom of the valley.
Around the exterior of the home are seating areas, including the sun terrace with a bespoke brick-built barbecue, a garden room and a hot tub.
As well as this, there is a concrete farmyard with stone barns and a garage, a vegetable garden and a greenhouse, while the rest of the grounds are made up of a large lawn and a fenced paddock.
The property is being sold by Country Living Group for a price of £1,350,000.
The agent commented: “Some homes enjoy a location so special that the property itself is secondary to the magical views that they enjoy. Others offer family homes so well thought out and accommodating that their location is redundant. Yr Hendre somehow manages to combine both, creating one of the finest homes we have ever had the pleasure of marketing.
“While the house has changed a great deal in the hundred years since Dylan Thomas stayed here as a boy, the beauty of the remarkable vista has lost none of its charm.”