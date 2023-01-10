The ten most popular Welsh holiday properties of the last year have been revealed.
Wales Cottage Holidays, a holiday lettings business, has shared which of its properties were the most booked in the last 12 months.
The destinations range from stargazing cabins to mountain retreats, and even a dragon-themed glamping experience.
The property at the top of the list is Dragon’s Eye in New Quay, which is a “truly unique” getaway wrapped in stainless steel shingles designed to look like a dragon’s scales.
Dragon’s Eye can accommodate two guests in one bedroom, which has a rotating bed, and also features lake views.
A New Quay pick also takes the second spot, with the Sky Hut, which has one bedroom suitable for two guests.
The hut has a roof that opens outwards so that visitors can watch the stars from bed - made even more appealing by the fact that the property sits in a Dark Sky zone.
The third most popular Welsh holiday property last year was Slate Cabin in Machynlleth, which sits on a working farm.
With mountain views of Snowdonia National Park, the hut hosts two guests and includes a wood-burner and an elevating king-size bed.
Elsewhere on the list, another Snowdonia getaway that was popular with holidaymakers was Swn y Nant in Llanberis, set in the centre of the National Park and featuring a private hot tub and an enclosed garden.
Another Snowdonia National Park destination on the list was Ty Cerrig Cottage in Trawsfynydd, a 17th century cottage with inglenook fireplaces, a games room and a hot tub.
Also making the list was Gwel y Cambria in Aberystwyth, a dog-friendly two-person cottage with views of the countryside, a hot tub and a log burner, and Caban Clyd in Dinas Mawddwy, a glamping pod in the centre of the Mid-Wales countryside.
The full top ten list is below.
1. Dragon's Eye, New Quay
2. Sky Hut, New Quay
3. Slate Cabin, Machynlleth
4. Trefnant Hall, Welshpool
5. Corris, Ruthin
6. Gwel y Cambria, Aberystwyth
7. Lovers' Lodge, Llandrindod Wells
8. Swn y Nant, Llanberis
9. Caban Clyd, Dinas Mawddwy
10. Ty Cerrig Cottage, Trawsfynydd
Laura Mackenzie, Brand Manager at Wales Cottage Holidays, commented: “We're so proud to have such stunning properties in our holiday collection.
“It's been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the most popular locations and holiday properties for a memorable break in Wales.
"This research has certainly given us plenty of inspiration for our 2023 travel plans and we hope that many others will be equally as eager to get out and see these spots in real life!"