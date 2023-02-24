Looking to get onto the property ladder for as little as possible?
On the market right now is a selection of homes in and around Ceredigion that cost £100,000 or less.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale below.
High Street, Cardigan - £79,950
This first-floor apartment in the heart of Cardigan town is described as “modern accommodation”.
Inside the property, there is a hallway, a living room, a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The apartment is accessed via a communal entrance hall, and there are nearby car parks with permit schemes.
Bryn Yr Eglwys, Lampeter - £80,000
Described as an “ideal” low-maintenance rental property or first-time buyer purchase, this flat is close to the centre of town and has views over Lampeter.
The flat comprises a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two large bedrooms.
The property also benefits from a fully fenced garden area to the rear, and a storage area to the side.
Penbryn, Lampeter - £80,000
This ground floor flat has views out over the countryside, and contains features such as new flooring and picture windows.
Inside, there is a lobby, a hallway, a kitchen, a lounge, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Externally, there are communal gardens, a clothes-drying area, and a garage.
Aberarth, Aberaeron - £95,000
Described as a “modernisation and refurbishment project”, this mid-terraced cottage is stone-built and is close to the main A487 coast road.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance hall, two reception room, a rear kitchenette, three bedrooms and a shower room.
To the rear, there is a walled-in garden with flower beds and a patio as well as a cedarwood garden shed.
The Emporium, Talybont - £100,000
This ground floor flat has recently undergone “extensive” renovation including modern kitchen/bathroom and contemporary decoration throughout.
The property comprises a large lounge, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and two cupboards.
The flat is offered through modern method of auction and has access to communal gardens.