Looking to get onto the property ladder for as little as possible?

On the market right now is a selection of homes in and around Ceredigion that cost £100,000 or less. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale below.

High Street, Cardigan - £79,950

cheapest homes
The apartment is in the centre of town. (JJ Morris )

This first-floor apartment in the heart of Cardigan town is described as “modern accommodation”. 

Inside the property, there is a hallway, a living room, a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The apartment is accessed via a communal entrance hall, and there are nearby car parks with permit schemes. 

Bryn Yr Eglwys, Lampeter - £80,000 

cheapest homes
The property is ideal for a first-time buyer. (John Francis )

Described as an “ideal” low-maintenance rental property or first-time buyer purchase, this flat is close to the centre of town and has views over Lampeter. 

The flat comprises a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two large bedrooms. 

The property also benefits from a fully fenced garden area to the rear, and a storage area to the side. 

Penbryn, Lampeter - £80,000

cheapest homes
The property overlooks Lampeter town. (Morgan & Davies )

This ground floor flat has views out over the countryside, and contains features such as new flooring and picture windows. 

Inside, there is a lobby, a hallway, a kitchen, a lounge, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Externally, there are communal gardens, a clothes-drying area, and a garage. 

Aberarth, Aberaeron - £95,000

cheapest homes
The property is a refurbishment opportunity. (Morgan & Davies )

Described as a “modernisation and refurbishment project”, this mid-terraced cottage is stone-built and is close to the main A487 coast road. 

The accommodation is made up of an entrance hall, two reception room, a rear kitchenette, three bedrooms and a shower room. 

To the rear, there is a walled-in garden with flower beds and a patio as well as a cedarwood garden shed. 

The Emporium, Talybont - £100,000

cheapest homes
The flat is a bid to purchase property. (John Francis )

This ground floor flat has recently undergone “extensive” renovation including modern kitchen/bathroom and contemporary decoration throughout. 

The property comprises a large lounge, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and two cupboards. 

The flat is offered through modern method of auction and has access to communal gardens.