Ever fancied running your own pub in the centre of a historic Welsh town?
The Elan Hotel, in Rhayader, is for sale and is traditionally stone-built with colour-washed elevations - and even comes with its own outdoor bar.
The business is split between the bar, the restaurant and the letting rooms, with each endeavour accounting for approximately a third of earnings.
On the ground floor of the building is the public bar, which has stripped wood flooring and seating for 40 customers, with a wood panel fronted bar counter and a glazed screen divide to the lounge bar, which seats 24 and boasts a feature stone fireplace.
To the rear of the property is a large room used as the restaurant, seating 50 and featuring a tri-folding door to the sun terrace.
Also on the ground floor is the catering kitchen, a reception area, an accessible toilet and access to the cellar.
Upstairs, the first floor has customer toilets as well as ten en-suite letting bedrooms, one of which is currently retained for owner/staff use.
To the front of the hotel is piazza style seating for 16 customers, while to the rear is a sun terrace which also seats 16.
A particular feature of the grounds is the outdoor timber-constructed bar with a fully-working servery.
The outdoor areas also include a lawned garden with picnic benches, a steel-roofed smoking area, and a car park.
The property is being sold by estate agent Sidney Phillips for a price of £475,000.
The agent notes that the property has been “recently refurbished and appointed to a very good standard throughout” and has “consistent net profit in excess of £100,000 per annum”.