Ever fancied running your own pub in the centre of a historic Welsh town? 

The Elan Hotel, in Rhayader, is for sale and is traditionally stone-built with colour-washed elevations - and even comes with its own outdoor bar. 

The business is split between the bar, the restaurant and the letting rooms, with each endeavour accounting for approximately a third of earnings. 

Elan hotel
The bar servery. (Sidney Phillips )

On the ground floor of the building is the public bar, which has stripped wood flooring and seating for 40 customers, with a wood panel fronted bar counter and a glazed screen divide to the lounge bar, which seats 24 and boasts a feature stone fireplace. 

To the rear of the property is a large room used as the restaurant, seating 50 and featuring a tri-folding door to the sun terrace. 

elan hotel
The restaurant area. (Sidney Phillips )

Also on the ground floor is the catering kitchen, a reception area, an accessible toilet and access to the cellar. 

Upstairs, the first floor has customer toilets as well as ten en-suite letting bedrooms, one of which is currently retained for owner/staff use. 

elan hotel
One of the property's ten letting rooms. (Sidney Phillips )

To the front of the hotel is piazza style seating for 16 customers, while to the rear is a sun terrace which also seats 16. 

A particular feature of the grounds is the outdoor timber-constructed bar with a fully-working servery. 

elan hotel
The outdoor bar. (Sidney Phillips )

The outdoor areas also include a lawned garden with picnic benches, a steel-roofed smoking area, and a car park. 

The property is being sold by estate agent Sidney Phillips for a price of £475,000. 

The agent notes that the property has been “recently refurbished and appointed to a very good standard throughout” and has “consistent net profit in excess of £100,000 per annum”.