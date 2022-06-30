A marathon task for Aber runners at Coed y Brenin

Another event which had a welcome return recently was the Salomon Trail Marathon Wales which offered full (26 miles/42km) and half (13 miles/21 km) marathon race routes in the stunning trails and tracks of the world-renowned Coed y Brenin forest in the Snowdonia National Park.

This unique marathon has established itself as one of Wales’ finest trail marathons taking in fully marked trail single track, forest roads and paths in some of the most stunning forestry and heathland in the UK.

There was good representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club in both races with Dave Powell winning his v60 category in the marathon in a time of 4.11.50 and Neil Gamble and Nick Thompson finishing in a time of 5.23.45.

Neil Gamble and Chris Thompson at Coed y Brenin ( Aber AC )

In the half marathon Damian Sidnell came top in his v60 category in a time of 1.58.10 with Cameron Pope finishing in a time of 2.40.02 followed by Christine Kloos in 2.48.14. John Evans won his v70 category in a time of 3.07.33.

Dave Powell was delighted with his category win: “Coed y Brenin is always a fantastic place to come to race, the course is well marked, it is so scenic and the terrain is so varied.

“It also attracts runners from all over the UK – nearly 350 here today in the marathon – a great race and I was delighted to secure a category win.”

Moving further north to the seaside town of Rhyl, another half marathon was held along its legendary promenade. The race itself runs to Prestatyn and back offering a great location and stunning views out to sea.

Helen Williams, Lyndsey Wheeler and Wendy Williams at the Rhyl half marathon ( Aber AC )

Three Aber runners were not there to sightsee however and Wendy Williams came in first from the Aber contingent in a PB time of 2.13.51. Lyndsey Wheeler followed in a time of 2.23.37 with Helen Williams completing the course in a time of 2.37.43.

A relatively flat course offering the potential for a personal best time and Wendy was over the moon with her time, especially considering she knocked 16 minutes off her previous best half marathon time.

She said: “It’s a long way to travel to put yourself through 13.1 miles of gruelling effort but securing such a great PB made it all worthwhile. It is a lovely course and we were fortunate the wind was not too strong – we could just concentrate on the running and the breath-taking views!