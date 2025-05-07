BOW Street Reserves ended their Central Wales South campaign on a high with a 4-1 win against Llanidloes Town Reserves on Tuesday evening.
In doing so, the Magpies extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games days after they beat Hay St Marys at Cae Piod on Saturday.
After a lacklustre first half which saw the Daffs take a deserved lead through Lewis Jones into the break, the Magpies rang the changes and eventually ran out comfortable winners thanks to two goals from Garmon Nutting (2), Lewis James and Tom Williams.
Harvey Matthews led the way with a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Hay St Marys with Reuben Pridmore, Joey Williams and Nutting also getting on the scoresheet.
Matthew Davies netted his 33rd goal of the league campaign to help Penparcau to a 2-0 win against Builth Wells Reserves in their final outing on Monday. Callum Evans netted the other goal for Arky.
There were plenty of other Bank Holiday goals to enjoy on Monday, Llanilar leading the way with a 13-0 win against visitors Presteigne St Andrews – Sion Pugh (3),Ryan Edwards (2), Shaun Wyn Jones (2), Osian Simpson Jones (2), Tobias Wilcokson, Joshua Cann, Charlie Mann and Tomos Carrero the scorers.
Penrhyncoch reserves netted 11 unanswered goals against Hay St Marys at Cae Baker – Ifan Burrell (3), Rhydian Davies (2), Christopher Wilkins (2), Rhydian Morgan, Owain Evans, Geoff Kellaway and Connor Robinson.
Goals by Ryan Davies (2), Cledan Davies, Jac Hockenhull and Dylan Davies sealed third-placed Tregaron Turfs’ 5-1 against Aberystwyth University, Ernie Andrews with the reply for the students.
Tomos Rogers’ goal saw Ffostrasol to a narrow win at Rhayader Town.
Saturday’s results: Aberystwyth University 3 (William O’Rourke, 2, Jonny Mead) Penybont United 1 (Alphie Stonefield); Rhayader Town 2 (Samuel Rees, Cameron Mills) Bont 1 (David Evans); Llanidloes Town Reserves 1 (Callum Jones) Ffostrasol 5 (Dafydd Phillips, Bleddyn Jones, Ian Ayers, Lewis Jones, Oliver Davies own goal).