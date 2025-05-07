Haverfordwest U15s 12 Aberaeron U15s 12
Pembrokeshire Cup Final
ABERAERON Under 15s lifted the Pembrokeshire Cup after a tight tussle against their Haverfordwest counterparts on Sunday.
Huge crowds flocked to Merlins Bridge to watch five age-group finals from under 12s to under 16s and enjoyed a feast of high-quality rugby that highlighted the skills, pace and commitment from clubs who operate in District H.
A very closely-contested was decided by a newly-introduced WRU rule for junior finals which benefited the young Seagulls.
With the game deadlocked at 12-12, the new rule stated that the outcome of the match would be decided by the first score rather than extra time or golden points.
And the crucial moment came in the first half when Aberaeron No 8 Aiden Ashcroft scored the first try which ultimately sealed the victory and the coveted cup’s return to Ceredigion.
Basic errors and decision making were prominent throughout with both teams cancelling each other out for long periods but that will not concern the Aeron under 15s who sealed the silverware after becoming the first side from the club to reach a District H final.
Having received video messages of support from Gareth Davies, Eddie James, Wyn Jones and Josh Hathaway before the day, Aberaeron were in determined mood and full back Caden Briddon added a second try converted by outside half Oscar Campbell.
Seb Harries and George Dewstowe scored tries for Blues with Jake John adding a conversion.
Aberaeron: Jac Evans; Josh Hughes; Dafydd Caeo Watkins-Hopcyn; Thomas Best; Teddy Moore; Steff Davies; Owen Hoyles (VC); Aiden Ashcroft; Trystan Jones; Oscar Campbell; Osian Jones; Tomos Lloyd (C); Finley Wright; Dafydd Williams; Caden Briddon; Josh Doughty; Huw Rishko; Barham Evans.
Coaches: Steff Jones, Keith Jones, Gwion Hoyles. Team Manager: Becci Doughty. First Aid : Wendy Briddon.