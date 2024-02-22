Coed y Brenin is one of the jewels in the Eryri National Park crown and while it is well know for its mountain biking courses the racing routes there aren’t half bad either.
The new seven mile Winter Buff Trail race attracted close to 450 runners ready to take up the gauntlet of running in challenging terrain while surrounded by stunning scenery.
No fewer than 22 runners from Aberystwyth Athletic Club ventured northwards to take up the challenge and all lived to tell the tale.
A familiar face in Lynwen Huxtable was the first Aber runner home in a time of 1.03.45 securing second prize in her age category.
Ceris Williams finished in 1.09.17 with Kirsten Hughes hot on her heels in 1.09.54, Peter Tooze 1.10.26 and Toby Driver 1.10.34.
Karen Davies crossed the finish line in 1.13.23, Ian Brandreth 1.15.47, Dave Humphreys 1.19.22, Christianne Kloos – 1.19.42 and Jade Gaitely completing the course in 1.19.56.
According to Toby, it was a challenging course but a great day out: “I have run in Coed y Brenin once before and while it’s a tough course it’s a great place to come and run because of the fantastic scenery and just amazing atmosphere with rock music and a countdown to start the runners off.
“The weather overhead was also kind to us but it was very wet underfoot – I suppose that just adds to the enjoyment!”
Melanie Gaul ran the course in 1.21.37, Michelle Totterdell 1.25.42, Cara Nisbet 1.25.43, Hannah Dee 1.26.59 with Elaine Rowlands crossing the line in 1.30.03.
Rachel Lilley and Clare Lancaster both finished in 1.44.07, Jennie Thomas 1.47.59, Irene Griffiths 1.57.47, Rachel Richards 2.12.10 with Joanne Walker and Martin Tranter finishing in a time of 2.13.24.
For Clare this was her first long run in quite some time as she gears up for her next challenge.
She said: “This was my first race in over a year and probably one of the toughest ones to come back for – but I was so happy to cross the finish line with Rachel.
“It’s a good stepping stone though as I aim to complete five half marathons in my 50th year. So the clock has started but with the support of Aber AC colleagues I am confident I’ll make it – and then I’ll need to think of another target!”
While a strong Aber contingent made it to Coed y Brenin, it was up to Edd Land to be the sole representative at the popular Village Bakery Wrexham Half Marathon.
In a strong field of over 1300 runners Edd did exceptionally well to finish in the top 100 in a time of 1.16.58.
He said: “This has developed to be a hugely popular race and when the weather is good as it was on Sunday the crowds are out in force as well.
“There were exceptionally good times by the front runners and I was pretty pleased with my time.
“The added bonus with this race is because of who the sponsors are there are some great Welsh cakes and crumpets at the finish line!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.