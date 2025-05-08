YSTWYTH Cycling Club’s Catalina Architecture & Design Time Trial series got underway on Wednesday with 14 riders taking on the Cwm Rheidol 10-mile course.
It proved an exciting evening with only four seconds separating the top three riders. Jonathan Price, Stuart Jameson and Andy Hunt.
In the ladies race, Lowri Richards took the win, Lois Brewer second and Anita Saycell third.
The evening also saw a new course club record with Glyn Williams powering his way to the V60 age record.
Round 1: Johnathan Price, 24.19; Stuart Jameson, 24.20 R; Andy Hunt, 24.23; Arwel Jones, 24.38; Xander Brandon-Higgs, 24.41 R; Glyn Williams, 25.18 R; Lowri Richards, 25.28; Paul Brewer, 25.28; Lois Brewer, 26.28; Tony Jones, 27.25 R; Anita Saycell, 28.20; David Bond, 29.11 R; Martin Williams, 30.50 R; Ian Brandreth DNF. R -road bike, no tri bars.