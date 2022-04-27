Aberystwyth athlete Janoš comes out on top in Liverpool

Having featured long distance races in recent Aberystwyth Athletic Club reports, it was shorter distances that were the focus of attention at the high profile Wavertree / Liverpool Harriers Track open meeting earlier in April and Aber athlete Janoš Vranek shone on Merseyside.

Making his debut on the track at 800 metres and 1,500 metres races respectively, he came out on top in the two lap race with a personal best time of 2:03 and in the process beating an impressive field of runners. He then came close to matching the result in the 1,500 metre race but had to settle for second place, again in a personal best time of 4:23.

It was a worthwhile trip for the Aber AC runner, who is trained by The Vorsprung Project,

He said: “I have not competed that much on such a short distance but I thought I would test myself in these races. There was quite a high calibre field and to secure first and second place in these races with personal best times – well I was over the moon and suspect it won’t be the last time I run these distances.”

Paul Williams and Ed Land ( Abder AC )

Returning to longer distances and two Aber runners travelled to Lincolnshire to take part in the Boston marathon. For Ed Land and Paul Williams this followed hot on the heels of the Manchester Marathon and both again secured impressive results.

Ed Land had suffered with illness in the run up to Manchester but strengthened his position in Boston finishing in a time of 02:42:58, 10th overall and 5th in his age category.

Paul Williams had broken the three hour barrier in Manchester in a fantastic run and he again ran a very respectable race in a time of 03:05:25 finishing - 70th overall and 8th in his age category.

For Ed Land the focus is now turning to shorter events: “I have been suffering with illness and injury recently but the Boston marathon was more promising. I intend now to shift my focus to shorter distance events over the coming months before preparing for the Berlin Marathon in September and London in October.”

A new series of local midweek evening trail races have also recently started and will continue over the coming summer months.

Rhiannon Starr, Now Schiavone, Moi Schiavone, Yasmin Evans ready for the off at Nant yr Arian ( Aber AC )

The series began on a lovely spring evening with races at Nant yr Arian for juniors and seniors with over 40 runners taking part in a well organised event.

The next one will be Ras Yr Hafod on the evening of Wednesday, May at the Hafod Estate – search for Red Kite Challenge – Sialens y Barcud Coch on facebook for more information.

If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com