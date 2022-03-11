Aberystwyth athletes challenge themselves at Rhayader Round The Lakes

In near perfect conditions the Rhayader Round The Lakes duo of races returned recently offering the runners the opportunity to challenge themselves over a 30km course or take things slightly easier over a 10km route.

The 30km route takes runners out of town and around the beautiful Elan Valley Dams while the 10km race takes runners up to the Elan village and back.

Aberystwyth Athletics Club usually have a strong showing in these races and this year was no exception. With over 400 runners taking part across both races Aber runners notched up some impressive times.

Leading the Aberystwyth contigent home in the 30km race was Gary Wyn Davies in an overall seventh position and a time of 2:01:12. Paul Williams came in 21st with a time of 2:12:02. Neil Gamble finished in a time of 2:38:57 closely followed by Lynwen Huxtable in a time of 2:40:05. Cameron Pope completed the route in 3:19:45 with Maggie Collingborn finishing in a time of 3:59:50.

For Lynwen this was great preparation for some big races ahead,

She said: “The much anticipated Cardiff half marathon is coming up at the end of this month and then in June I will be taking part in my first ultra marathon – a 50 km race in Llangollen.

“So this race in Rhayader was great preparation for those and it’s lovely to see these races returning – I just hope the weather will be just as kind in the coming months.”

Damian Sidnell was the first Aber runner home in the 10km race finishing in a time of 43:25 securing 10th place overall and 1st place in the 60+ category. For Damian it was a bit of déjà vu,

“When I did the race last time round I won my category and finished in 10th place overall so it was a bit of groundhog day for me – I was six seconds faster though this time out so that’s to be welcomed.”

Kevin Holland finished in a time of 49:16 with Karen Davies close on his heels in a time of 50:49. Evan Dwyer finished in a time of 53:10 and John Gwynn Evans took first place in the 70+ category with a time of 59:37.