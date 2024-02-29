Aberystwyth Athletics Club members travel the length and breadth of Wales, and beyond, to get race experience and it helps if there are medals involved, so it proved in the last week as Rhyl, Llanelli and London were the destinations of choice.
The Rhyl 10 mile and 5 mile races attract a strong field of runners due to the fact that it is run along the wonderful north Wales coast, and the flat, fast course allows runners to secure good times.
That was certainly true for Aber AC’s Paul Williams who completed the course in a time of 1:07:17, finishing in 23rd place overall and securing first place in his age category.
Lina Land crossed the line in 1:27:55 with Julie Williams completing the 5 mile course in a time of 58:23.
For Lina, this was a good send off before her upcoming challenge overseas.
“You’re never sure what the weather is going to be like in Rhyl in February but we were fortunate to get a lovely day, blue skies and not too much wind – which makes it a great day out,” she said.
“It was my last race before I fly out to Japan to take part in the Tokyo Marathon – so good preparation running wise but suspect Tokyo may be slightly different to Rhyl!”
Back down to Carmarthenshire and the Llanelli half marathon is another race that has quickly secured its place as one of the Welsh favourites.
Similar to Rhyl it is a mainly flat route along the beautiful Millennium Coastal Path and on some closed roads.
Another three Aber AC members made the journey southwards with Edd Land securing a fantastic 11th place overall in a time of 1:16:48.
Tracey Breedon finished in 1:33:19 with Bridget Harpwood crossing the line in a time of 2:19:41.
The weather played a factor in Llanelli according to Tracey.
“With an early 9am start the later sunshine had not quite reached Llanelli and we had a wet and windy introduction, and when you’re on the coast path that is not a pleasant experience,” she said.
“However, when you have over 800 runners alongside you, that spurs you on whatever the weather and it was great to be out there representing Aber AC.”
It was a trip to the English capital for one Aber athlete as Toby Driver joined nearly 18,000 runners taking part in the London Winter Run 10k.
Billed as the UK’s most popular 10k race, Toby was delighted to have the chance to take part and completed the course in a time of 51:22,
“This was a great experience, the race itself starts in Trafalgar Square before weaving its way through the city on closed roads passing St Paul’s Cathedral and running along the Thames river,” he said.
“A great atmosphere and the good weather attracted huge crowds of supporters which carried you through to the finish line.”
