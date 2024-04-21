THE weather has certainly not been kind to us in Wales in recent months so you can sympathise with members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club who are constantly looking for better weather to test their running.
Three determined runners took up that challenge and boarded a plane to cross the pond to take part in the Boston marathon. Recognised as the world’s oldest annual marathon and now in its 128th year, it regularly attracts over 30,000 participants and over 500,000 spectators.
Among the athletes this year were three wearing the blue vests of Aber AC in the shape of Tracey Breedon, Edd Land and Paul Williams.
Tracey crossed the finish line in a time of 3.09.55 and in doing so secured a place in the 2025 Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group Championships but this was a tough run according to Tracey,
“After spending a week and half checking the weather forecast and praying for a tailwind, I hadn’t considered the possibility of scorching temperatures but it was roasting!
“The route itself is just hill after hill and people screaming for you to keep going… and your body is screaming shut up and begging for you to stop! I stopped at every water station but one which probably affected my time but it was a necessity in that heat.
“It’s another one ticked off though and it was great to see Aber AC represented in one of the world’s most iconic marathons.”
Paul Williams completed the marathon in a time of 3.13.32 while Edd Land suffered an injury out on the course after turning his ankle but still managed to cross the line in 3.46.49 and hopes to be fit to run the London marathon.
The three of them, along with Paul’s partner, Julie also took part in the 5k curtain raiser the day before the marathon itself.
The first of the popular midweek summer series was run in Nant yr Arian recently. On a lovely clear evening, nearly 80 runners took on the five mile course which takes advantage of one of the most spectacular locations in mid Wales.
Leading the Aber contingent home was Gruff Lewis, securing fifth place overall in a time of 33.19 with Llyr ab Einion finishing in 35.14 and Richard Anthony completing the course in 39.46. Will Lerigo finished in 43.16 with Shan Lawson finishing third in her category in 44.55 closely followed by Ian Barber in 45.01. Karen Kemish won her age category in a time of 47.09 with Nick Thompson not far behind in 47.20.
Michael Harris completed the course in 48.52 with Bethan Rees securing second in her age category in a time of 50.03. Cameron Pope secured second in his age category in a time of 50.43, a second ahead of Dave Humphreys in 50.44.
Michelle Totterdell secured third place in her age category in a time of 53.35 and Hannah Dee finished in 1.00.03 with John Evans in 1.02.21 and Jennie Thomas completed the course in 1.03.11.
Karen Kemish was delighted with her category win on a glorious evening: “Considering how the weather has been, it was great to have a dry, clear evening that showed off Nant yr Arian at its best. It was bitterly cold though but that did not dampen the spirits of those that turned up for the first in the summer series and it’s onto Hafod now on 8th May – see you there!”