Aberystwyth runners venture north and south

Trawsfynydd and Llanelli were the destinations last weekend for Aberystwyth runners as the Ras Llyn Trawsfynydd Multi Terrain 8 Miler and the Great Welsh Half Marathon races went ahead.

In Trawsfynydd, the 8 mile aptly named multi terrain race route starts on tarmac by the power station before a short section takes runners into the hills along the side of the lake, using cycle paths and roads before crossing the wooden bridge on Llyn Trawsfynydd and heading back over the field to the village then back to the power station along cycle routes.

In near perfect dry weather and with a field of 100 runners, Aber AC was well represented by Tracey Breedon who completed the course in 58.58, 3rd female overall and 1st in her age category, Jade Gaitely in 1.16.35, Clare Lancaster, 1.18.11, John Evans, 1.21.12, and Helen Stretch, 1.26.02, who also won her over 65 age category.

Clare Lancaster was delighted to take part in this inaugaural Trawsfynydd event.

He said: “This was a new race to the calendar and a great addition. The race offers a variety of terrain and scenery and again makes us appreciate the beauty of the Welsh countryside. It also helped raise much needed funds for the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team. “

Moving to south Wales and three members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club took part in the Great Welsh Half Marathon. The route started at the magnificent Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire, and took runners out along the scenic Millenium Coastal Path, through Burry Port to Pwll, where they turned and ran back on themselves back to the finish at Pembrey Country Park.

Rachel Richards, Lyndsey Wheeler and Cara Nisbett at the Great Welsh Half Marathon ( Aber AC )

Taking advantage of a route that’s described as a flat and friendly race, and great for PB chasers, Cara Nisbet gained a 13 minute Half Marathon PB with a time of 2:14:51, with Lyndsey Wheeler close on her heels, running her fastest Half Marathon in 3 years with a time of 2:14:52 with Rachel Richards following in a time of 3:12:36.

Cara was over the moon with her time: “This is a great course if you’re chasing a pb – it’s relatively flat, very scenic and the weather this year was on our side. Couple that with the great training and support from fellow Aberystwyth AC members and there’s every chance of a great time.”