ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have signed striker Garin Evans from Bont FC, following a successful trial period.
Turning 23-years-old next month, Evans has spent six seasons with his hometown club and showcased his goalscoring talents throughout an outstanding 2024/25 season in the Central Wales League South, scoring 43 goals and assisting nine times in just 29 appearances - winning the league's Player of the Season accolade.
Having recently relocated to Llanybydder, he joined up with Callum McKenzie’s squad in pre-season and featured in the second half of Town’s first outing against Kerry FC — scoring both the Black and Green goals in a 2-0 win.
Manager Callum McKenzie said: “His goal record over the past 2/3 seasons is exceptional, albeit at a lower level.
“Garin's a big, powerful player with good movement and a striker's instinct in and around the penalty box. I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”
