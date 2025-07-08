ABER Town’s second pre-season friendly ended in narrow defeat with Max McLaughlin’s twice-taken penalty on the hour enough to earn a win for the Bluebirds, in a close encounter at Park Avenue.
A very respectable crowd turned up and impeccably observed a minute’s applause in tribute to Dai Walsh, father of Liam who spent two and a half seasons at Aber until this summer.
The early signs were promising for the hosts who dominated possession but couldn’t quite find the killer goal.
Ben Davies fired over after a free kick was headed out, and Star Mayemba had a back header from a corner saved by Max Williams.
Mayemba saw another attempt save, then Williams denied Tyrone Ofori.
Sam Phillips sent an effort wide for the visitors, then Sam Paddock glanced Ben Guest’s free kick just past the far post. Calvin Smith danced through but his effort just missed the target and after an entertaining first half the game somehow remained goal less at the break.
The pattern continued after the break; Ofori flicked on for Desean Martin, who burst through but fired wide, then Sam Paddock’s effort from a corner was flicked wide and Ben Davies sent a thrilling half volley inches wide.
The visitors however grew into the second half. Calvin Smith burst through but couldn’t quite find the net, then came a killer moment as McLaughlin intercepted a loose back pass and was brought down by Seb Osment in the Aber goal.
Osment brilliantly saved his penalty, but strayed off his line in doing so, and McLaughlin made no mistake the second time.
A raft of substitutions from the hosts followed, while Caersws improved.
Ben Davies clipped another attempt wide, and then sub keeper Tom Evans got down well to deny Phillips. Sub Tyler Davies saw a cross saved by the visiting keeper, and that was that.
