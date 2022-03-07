Alfie and Erin win Ysgol Ardudwy cross country races

Left to right: Dylan Mitchelmore, Alfie Owen and Cai Thomas ( Cambrian News )

On Friday, 4 March, the annual Ysgol Ardudwy cross country race took place with over 40 runners taking part in a boys and girls’ race. The runners came from year 7 to 11.

Left to right: Cêt ap Tomos, Erin Mitchelmore and Keisha Swai ( Cambrian News )

The first three in the boys’ race were: 1, Alfie Owen, Year 11; 2, Dylan Mitchelmore, Year; 3, Cai Thomas, Year 7.

In the girl’s category, the result was as follows: 1, Erin Mitchelmore, Year 10 ; 2, Cêt ap Tomos, Year 8 ; 3, Keisha Swai, Year 8.