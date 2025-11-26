MACHYNLLETH Bowling Club has paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its most respected figures, Barry Fleming, who sadly passed away this week.
Barry was a familiar face both on and off the green, dedicating decades of service to the sport and to his local club.
His contribution went far beyond playing; he was a driving force in administration and development, ensuring that bowls in Machynlleth and across the county continued to thrive.
The club posted on its social media: “Our deepest condolences, love and support are extended to his wife, Betty, his children, Andrew and Melanie, and all of Barry’s family during this difficult time.
“Barry was more than just our club president and treasurer; he was a backbone of our club, and his absence will be deeply felt not only in Machynlleth but also across the county and on the international stage.
“Throughout his distinguished bowling career, Barry held numerous significant positions, including Welsh Team Manager, Wales President, British Isles President, and Director of World Bowls. Barry dedicated himself to the sport.
“On the green, Barry’s passion and competitive spirit were evident in his participation in numerous successful Machynlleth and Montgomeryshire teams. Winning several club and county titles over the decades.
“Particular highlights would include him winning the Welsh Mixed Pairs with his wife Betty, Welsh Rink winners with his son Andrew, David Rowlands and Mark Gaskell, who together also won the British Isle Fours.
“One of his greatest achievements off the green was undoubtedly bringing Welsh bowls to the forefront north of the Brecon Beacons.
“He will be sadly and deeply missed.”
Barry’s legacy is one of dedication, leadership, and love for the sport. His influence will continue to inspire future generations of bowlers in Machynlleth and beyond.
