MACHYNLLETH’S Osian Pryce will attempt to win the longest and toughest rally in the UK when he contests the Roger Albert Clark Rally in a Ford Escort RS1800 Mk2 built and supplied by Wales Motorsport.
The 35-stage / 313-stage mile RAC Rally begins in Carmarthen on Wednesday (19 November) and ends in Carlisle five days later, and it’s an event that the 2022 British rally champion has challenged for victory on twice before.
At his first attempt at the bi-annual event in 2021, Osian was closing in on a potential win when a front stub axle sheared on the Walter’s Arena stage, forcing him out four stages from the end.
He then led in 2023, before an engine oil leak forced him out at mid-distance.
The 32-year old has twice driven the Wales Motorsport RS1800 in competition this year, in a dress rehearsal for the big event.
His first outing came on the Nicky Grist Stages, when he was the fastest 2WD competitor throughout – winning the National event outright as well as the BTRDA Historic, BTRDA Sliver Star and Class H categories.
He continued his RAC preparations on the Woodpecker Rally, and once again won the BTRDA Historic, BTRDA Sliver Star and Class H awards.
For this third attempt at the RAC Rally, Osian will be co-driven by experience navigator Dale Furniss.
“This will be my third attempt at this prestigious event, and we are more prepared than ever,” said Osian.
“We have one clear goal on the RAC Rally and that’s to bring home that trophy at the end of a gruelling five-day event!
“From experience, I know just how tough this rally can be and the challenges it throws at you.
But one thing is certain – we’re ready, and we’re looking forward to every moment.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.