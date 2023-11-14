Barmouth Bowls Club brought its 2023 season to an end with a number of competitions in recent weeks.
A mixed doubles competition was played on Saturday, 6 August. Six men and four women competed.
The weather was kind and after a long afternoon, playing in the final were Andy Norton and Charles Martin versus Pauline Owen and Colin Hopkins. Andy and Charles prevailed.
The men’s doubles competition on Saturday, 19 August was won by John Johnson and Andy Norton. The runners up were Colin Hopkins and John Coward.
On Saturday, 26 August, despite heavy showers, the ladies’ doubles competition took place.
The final competition of the season, held on 21 October, was the Captain’s Team versus Chairman’s Team, with the latter prevailing.
Due to weather changing the chairman, Pam Payton, was presented with the trophy in the clubhouse by captain Colin Hopkins.
Saturday, 28 October was the AGM followed by a luncheon and presentation held at the Min y Môr when winners of competitions throughout the season were presented with their trophies.