THE venue for Penrhyncoch’s Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy semi-finals has been confirmed.
The Roosters will take on competition holders Trethomas Bluebirds at Stadiwm LHP Stadium in Carmarthen on Saturday, 23 March, with a 2pm kick off.
This promises to be an enticing clash with both sides on stunning form.
The Roosters are currently top of the Ardal North East, while the Bluebirds are top of the Ardal South East without a league defeat to their name this season.
Penrhyncoch made the last four with an impressive 4-1 win to see off hosts Seven Sisters Onllwyn with a couple of goals each by Cameron Allen and Dan Owen.
Caerphilly-based Trethomas Bluebirds are an ambitious club with eyes set on climbing their way through the ranks of Welsh domestic football.
They have won 16 out of their 18 Ardal South East encounters to date this season and are favourites for the title.
The other semi final takes place 24 hours earlier on Friday, 22 March as Cefn Cribwr take on Newport City at The Bont Playing Fields in Penydarren, kicking off at 7.30pm.
Both sides are currently chasing promotion from their respective leagues, with Cefn Cribwr fourth in the Ardal South West and Newport City third in the Ardal South East.
Cefn Cribwr beat Ardal North East outfit Llanuwchllyn 5-1 in the quarter final.