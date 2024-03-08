WALES Under 18s head coach Richie Pugh has named his side to face Ireland U18d at Terenure College RFC in Dublin on Sunday (KO 1pm).
The squad includes two former Aberystwyth Rugby Club juniors, back rower Deian Gwynne who starts and fly half Steff Jac Jones among the replacements.
There are three changes to the starting XV which convincingly defeated Scotland last Sunday at Ystrad Mynach.
Bath Rugby’s Jack Harrison comes in at outside centre as the only change in the backs while RGC lock Tom Cottle and Gloucester openside flanker Caio James are the two changes in the pack.
Scarlets forward Alex Ridgeway has forced his way on to the bench after impressing as a replacement in Sunday’s early game.
Wales Development brushed aside their Scottish counterparts in the curtain raiser while Wales cut loose in the capped game against Scotland to dot down for six tries to offer Pugh plenty to ponder as he begins to trim this squad down to 26 for the fast approaching Six Nations festival being staged in Parma where Wales take on England, Portugal and France between March 30th – April 7.