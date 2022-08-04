Boxing brothers Ioan and Garan Croft ease through to semi-finals
Thursday 4th August 2022 3:29 pm
Boxing brothers Ioan and Garan Croft (@sportingwales )
CRYMYCH boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft are guaranteed a bronze medal after winning their quarter final bouts this afternoon.
Both Cardigan ABC fighters, welterweight Ioan stopped his opponent Luwis Zakeyu Mbewe in the second round whilst light middleweight Garan won all five rounds against Mervyn Clair of Mauritius.
The 20-year-olds are now preparing for their semi-final bouts on Saturday.
Ioan is up against Tyler Jolly of Scotland at 8pm whilst Garan will take on Aidan Walsh of Northern Ireland at 4.30pm.
