Commonwealth Games: Some brilliant progress for Team Wales in Day 7

It is fair to say that Wales women were the underdogs in their final pool game against England, a team mainly composed of Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists. However, the team came out fighting and had several early chances on goal. Despite impressive saves from Rose Thomas and Beth Bingham saving an open goal with a ball to the face, the medal favourites proved too strong especially in penalty corners as they took the win 5-0. Issie Howell was unfortunately injured by a stick to the face and we await an update on her progress. Wales will now face South Africa in the 7th/8th playoff tomorrow.