Construction student Cian lifts national weightlifting crown

Cian Green is now the U20s’ champion and Welsh record holder ( Cambrian News )

A Coleg Menai Construction student has come away with the gold medal after excelling at the Welsh Weightlifting Championships.

Cian Green, 18, from Nantlle, near Penygroes – who is a Level 3 Welding and Fabrication student at the college’s Llangefni campus – competed in the U20s’ competition and lifted 100kg Snatch and 130kg Clean and Jerk.

Cian only started weightlifting to get stronger for rugby, and now he is the U20s’ champion and Welsh record holder!

Held recently at Brailsford Centre, Bangor University, the national competition brought together youth and junior lifters from all round Wales to compete at the first Welsh weightlifting competitions of 2022.

Cian said: “I’m really pleased with my performance at the Welsh Championships.

“I’ve been training four times a week in preparation, and have had to schedule my training around my college work.