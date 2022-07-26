Aber Women ‘can’t wait for’ next season after regional final defeat
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 26th July 2022 2:15 pm
Share
Aberystwyth Women, with many of the players new to the game, made good progress in the Women’s Welsh Cup (Aberystwyth CC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Aberystwyth Women produced a polished performance but lost out against a strong Bronwydd side in the regional final of the Women’s Welsh Cup.
After good bowling and fielding by both sides, it was Bronwydd who progressed to the next round.
It was some achievement by Elaine Harrison and the Aberystwyth side with many of the team new to the game.
Harrison said: “We made it to the Welsh Woman’s Regional Finals against Bronwydd, no win for us - da iawn Bronwydd.
“But something exciting happened, we felt inspired, motivated, pushed to want to improve. Bring on next time, ladies; we can’t wait for next year.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |