NORMALITY was resumed at this year’s annual Statkraft Aberystwyth 10k charity race following an enforced change in 2024 due to the work on the prom impacting on the usual route. Runners were obviously glad to be back with over 620 taking to the course and new course records set.
Ollie Thorogood returned to his birthplace to win the race in a new record time of 32.04 with last year’s winner David Cole in 2nd place in a time of 32.16 and Isaac Mignon – Onfray in third in a time of 32.24.
First female finisher Donna Morris also broke her own course record finishing in 36.11.
Considering how bad the weather has been in recent weeks it was a relatively dry day for the race itself although the organisers had their work cut out clearing the prom following the sand and stones that had been swept up following strong winds and tides the previous night.
Race organisers Ceris Williams, Kirsten Hughes and Karen Davies were very happy with the event.
Ceris said: “It was good to return to the original route this year but the wonderful location on the prom brings its own natural weather problems. I would like to thank the volunteers who came out early on Sunday morning to help clear the prom ensuring an easier path for the runners.
“It was great to see such a strong turnout for the seniors and juniors race alike and for the course records to be broken once more. Our chosen charity, DASH, will also benefit and thanks again to the runners and volunteers who made this, once more, such a memorable occasion.”
With the race being so close to home it was no surprise that Aberystwyth Athletic Club provided over 10% of the competitors with many coming away with category successes and ensuring six names in the top twenty.
Janos Vranek finished 4th overall in a time of 32.26 and 3rd in his category with Andrew Gittins 6th overall and 2nd in his category in a time of 35.08 and Owain Schiavone finishing 8th overall and 2nd in his category in a time of 35.33.
Jamie Lloyd crossed the line in 12th position in a time of 36.31 with David Dwyer finishing in 14th place and 3rd in his category in 36.49 closely followed in 15th place by Gruffudd Lewis in 36.53.
Anita Worthing and Gwilym Jones won their respected categories with Shelley Musker-Turner, Lyndsey Wheeler, Shan Lawson, Roger Matthews and Cameron Pope coming second in their categories.
Aber AC was also the winning Running Club team, with the times of Janos Rush Vranek, Owain Schiavone and Jamie Lloyd being taken into account.
Janos Vranek won the race the last time it was held on the prom and he felt it was good to be back: “This is a great local race and, like the Twin Peaks race, takes advantage of what we have on our dooorstep. Two years ago I set the course record and congratulations to Ollie for setting a new record this year.
“It is very well supported locally, not only with regards to the number of runners but wonderful support along the course and I would like to gvie a big shout out to all the great marshals and organisers. Roll on 2026!”
