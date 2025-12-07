ABERYSTWYTH Town have paid tribute to a devoted supporter who followed the club faithfully for decades.
The Seasiders announced: “All at Aberystwyth Town FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Bitchell at the age of 100.
“An avid supporter of the Black and Greens since the 1930s, John was a hugely popular figure on the Park Avenue terraces throughout his life.
“He attended matches well into his nineties, always alongside his son, Colin, and grandson, Adam, who continue to follow the club.
“We send our thoughts and condolences to Colin, Adam, and the wider Bitchell family at this time.”*
As a mark of respect, Aberystwyth and Ammanford had planned to wear black armbands during Friday evening’s JD Cymru South fixture. However, the match was one of several to be postponed due to the weekend’s severe weather.
