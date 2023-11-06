The Aberystwyth Starlings travelled to Carmarthen on Sunday for the first two fixtures of the South Wales Women’s Indoor Cricket League.
The squad of six, led by Lainy Harrison, was clearly well prepared for this next chapter of their season, with a win against Kidwelly by 30 runs in the first game and a close run contest against Carmarthen in the second, falling just 24 runs short.
Laura Healy delivered an impressive indoor debut and was awarded player of the day for five wickets across the two matches, and two formidable batting innings including a smashing six.
The team heads back to Carmarthen on Sunday, sitting fourth in the league table and ready for a double-header contest against Aberearon.
For more information about joining the Aberystwyth Cricket Club Women and Girls Squad, please email [email protected].