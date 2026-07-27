St Asaph lost 2 wickets in their run chase, the first when the total was 39, the second on 46. Skipper Andy Mearns had made 18, bowled by Dyfan Hughes and his fellow opener Zac Hewitt 24, all in fours, caught and bowled by Lahiru Chamil. There was to be no further success for the visitors, Roger Cloete and Hutchinson having an unbroken alliance of 76 to reach their target of 122 for an 8 wicket victory. Cloete hit 6 fours in his 33 not out and Hutchinson 5 fours in 25 not out, to go with his 3 for 22 earlier.