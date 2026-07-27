SATURDAY at St Asaph turned out to be a gloomy afternoon for Dolgellau who lost by 8 wickets. Playing on an outfield devoid of green grass, due to the recent heatwave, Dolgellau were all out for 121 in 37 overs with a half century for Rob Humphreys. It took 15.1 overs thereafter for St Asaph 2nds to charge to 122 for 2, after asking their visitors to bat first.
Dolgellau lost their first wicket at 19 and there followed a stand of 25 between skipper Jaco Oosthuizen and Phil Deane, both being dismissed in the space of one run to leave it at 45 for 3. Oosthuizen scored 24, with 4 fours, and Deane 13, two boundaries. The successful bowlers were Mark Hutchinson, Chetan Upadhyaya and Daniyal Mahmood, a catch by Socrates Rana Ali.
Rob Humphreys was joined by Dyfan Hughes in adding 38, until Hughes was run out by Finley Hewitt for 12. In the latter part of the innings Humphreys featured in another 38 run partnership, this time with James Conde. Humphreys struck 11 fours in his side's top score of 57 not out, eventually running out of partners when the innings closed on 121 in 37 overs.
For the hosts, Hutchinson claimed 3 for 22 from 8 overs while spinner Upadhyaya was extremely miserly, bowling 7 overs for just 7 runs, taking 1 wicket.
St Asaph lost 2 wickets in their run chase, the first when the total was 39, the second on 46. Skipper Andy Mearns had made 18, bowled by Dyfan Hughes and his fellow opener Zac Hewitt 24, all in fours, caught and bowled by Lahiru Chamil. There was to be no further success for the visitors, Roger Cloete and Hutchinson having an unbroken alliance of 76 to reach their target of 122 for an 8 wicket victory. Cloete hit 6 fours in his 33 not out and Hutchinson 5 fours in 25 not out, to go with his 3 for 22 earlier.
Hughes 1 for 36 and Chamil 1 for 44 had a modicum of success with the ball, St Asaph earning 14 points for their victory.
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