Bala (61-4) beat Pwllheli II (60) by 6 wkts
North Wales Cricket League, Division 4
CLWB Criced Y Bala secured another valuable victory on Saturday with a convincing six-wicket win over Pwllheli CC 2nd XI at Castle Park, collecting another 13 league points to keep the pressure on at the top of Division 4.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pwllheli struggled to build any momentum against a disciplined Bala bowling attack.
Jack White struck early with three wickets before Nathan Aldridge and Caio Jones tore through the middle and lower order.
Nathan produced an outstanding spell of 4 wickets for 22 runs from 7 overs, while Jack White claimed 3 for 14 from his 8 overs.
Youngster Caio Jones then stole the show with a remarkable spell of 3.1 overs, 3 maidens, 3 wickets for 0 runs, helping bowl Pwllheli out for just 60 in 22.1 overs.
Chasing 61, Bala lost a few early wickets to give the visitors some encouragement.
Jack White top-scored with 13, before captain Jason Jones (11)* and Will Bell (11)* combined in an unbeaten partnership to calmly guide Bala to victory in just 11.5 overs.
Although the batting wasn’t at its fluent best, Bala’s outstanding bowling performance laid the foundations for another crucial win.
Restricting the opposition to just 60 runs highlighted the discipline, intensity and teamwork that have driven Bala’s excellent season so far.
With only a handful of fixtures remaining, every point is vital in the race for promotion, and Bala continue to put themselves in a strong position heading into the final weeks of the campaign.
The match was played in excellent spirits between both sides.
Saturday’s fixtures: Bersham II v Gresford II; Brymbo III v Ruthin II; Carmel & District II v Llanrwst II; Corwen II v Bala; Marchwiel & Wxham II v Northop III; Pwllheli II v Llandudno II
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