Corwen 136 for 5 beat Dolgellau 135 by 5 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
AT Corwen on Saturday, Dolgellau's total of 135 proved to be inadequate as the hosts made a winning 136 for 5 from a similar amount of overs.
On a much cooler day than the previous week Dolgellau captain Jaco Oosthuizen won the toss and opted to bat first.
Jaco and Lahiru Chamil opened up with a partnership of 41 in 5.1 overs, until Lahiru was adjudged lbw for 11 to Jordan Williams.
After adding 19 with Ayush Sharma, Jaco edged to the keeper Will Roberts for 29 which included 6 fours, giving Jordan a second wicket.
From 60 for 2 the visitors slumped to 86 for 7 as bowlers Will Pooler, the captain, and Steff Lloyd got amongst the wickets.
Pooler's impressive spell yielded figures of 3 for 11 from 8 overs, 4 of which were maidens, while Lloyd had 2 for 15 from his 6 overs.
Simon Harrison, Harry Pooler and Will Pooler each took a catch in the outfield, Will also having a caught and bowled.
Number 7 batter Phil Deane and number 9 Dyfan Hughes then had a stand of 35 to take the total pass the hundred mark.
Hughes struck 4 fours in his 21 off 25 balls, lbw to Jordan Williams.
The innings closed on 135 off 32.4 overs, Jordan claiming his 4th wicket by bowling James Conde for 5, caught by Danny Jones. Deane remained unbeaten on 21 with 3 boundaries.
Williams finished with 4 for 39 from 7.4 overs.
After the break, Corwen lost their first wicket in the 7th over, the total on 46, Jordan Williams going for 15, caught James Clark, bowled Jaco.
Jaco struck again bowling Danny Jones and it became 87 for 3 after 20 overs when Will Roberts was bowled by Jestus Jerry for 10.
At the other end opener Harry Pooler was batting well and accumulating runs steadily, reaching a half century off 49 deliveries.
After adding 38 for the 4th wicket with Steff Lloyd, Harry was bowled by Lahiru for 61, of which 40 were boundaries. One run later Lloyd followed him back to the pavilion, lbw to Lahiru for 24, three fours.
There were no further alarms for Corwen, Harrison and Kentus Augustin taking them over the winning line, 135 for 5 in the 32nd over.
Oosthuizen and Jerry were the pick of the Dolgellau bowlers, 2 for 15 off 8 overs for Jaco and 1 for 22 from 8 for Jerry. Lahiru's 3 overs gave him 2 for 14 as his side lost by 5 wickets.
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