Harrison Jones posts incredible innings on the Marian

Dolgellau captain Sam Williams, 19 not out and 2 for 39 ( Dolgellau CC )

Dolgellau 51 lost to Denbigh 355 for 5 by 304 runs

North Wales League, Division One

Denbigh’s Harrison Jones had a phenomenal innings of 203 on Saturday, nothing quite like it having been seen on the Marian before.

It was part of the visitors’ total of 355 for 5, which was followed by Dolgellau being rolled over for just 51, in what was their heaviest ever defeat in league cricket.

Harrison’s magnificent stay in the middle consisted of 15 sixes and 18 fours, 162 of his runs coming in boundaries, as the largely inexperienced bowlers were put to the sword.

On winning the toss Denbigh lost their first wicket at 23 when Andy Thomas was bowled by Joe Williamson for 12.

There followed a second wicket partnership of 168 between opener Gerallt Lyall and Jones who came to the crease in the fourth over and batted through to the 40th until he was the fourth batter dismissed, caught by Phil Leeds from the bowling of Ellis Rogers.

Jones’ first 50 came from 55 balls, taking another 29 deliveries to reach his century, thereafter there was some outstanding striking of the ball as Jones hit 103 in just 35 balls.

When he was out Denbigh stood at 315 for 4 with 5 overs to go.

Lyall’s knock of 62 included 8 fours and came off 94 deliveries, being lbw to skipper Sam Williams in the 32nd over.

Williams also dismissed visiting captain Tom Schrimshaw, lbw, to make it 219 for 3.

There was fourth wicket stand of 96 between Jones and Sam Lewis who was eventually bowled by Morgan Yorke for 21.

Joe Lewis, 18 not out and Darren Nixon, 6 not out were in the middle when Denbigh closed on 355 for 5 from their 45 overs, scoring at nearly eight an over, thanks to the double century exploits of Harrison Jones.

Williams bowled nine overs taking 2 for 39, sending down the only maiden over of the innings. Rogers had 1 for 23 from three overs, Yorke 1 for 39 from 4 and Williamson 1 for 67 from nine overs.

After the interval Denbigh used four bowlers to bowl Dolgellau out for just 51, skipper Williams with 19 not out batting at number five, the only batter to reach double figures, the host team’s batting line up having six players under the age of 18.

Joe Lewis 3 for 8, Alec Lewis 3 for 17, Sam Lewis 2 for 8 and Ifan Tudor 2 for 15 did the damage for Denbigh.

However, the day will be remembered for the exceptional innings of Harrison Jones, 203 from 120 deliveries.

Dolgellau travel to Conwy on Saturday while the 2nds entertain Llay 2nds.

Pwllheli 83 lost to Menai Bridge 304 for 8 by 221 runs

Premier Drivision

ELECTING to bat first Menai Bridge posted a daunting target for Pwllheli before dismissing the home team for just 83 runs.

Opening pair Dion Holden and Jack Gower put up a stand of 72 runs when wicket keeper Gower was bowled by Logan Rhys Morgan. Luke Jones came in and the run rate stayed high until Holden was bowled by Ioan Roberts on 86, the score at 191 for 2.

Jones was then caught by Adam Williams off Jason Underwood, the other notable innings, 49 by Chris Moore who was run out by Underwood.

Underwood took three wickets for 59 runs, Iwan Moore 2 for 45, Ioan Roberts 1 for 71 and Morgan 1 for 77.

Pwllheli’s reply was brief with Underwood the pick of the batsmen with 23.

Gethin Roberts was very productive with four wickets for just 21 runs.

Bethesda 112 for 3 beat Pwllheli 2nds 11 for 5 by t wickets

Division Three

A FIRST wicket stand of 80 by Neil Williams and Ben Cowper looked promising for the visitors but it fell away when Williams was bowled by Ben Parker.