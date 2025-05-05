Talybont/Rachels 2nds (172 – 5) beat Tywyn (171 all out) by 5 wickets
THE first match in the ‘Fine and Country’ conference ended in a win for the home side, though for much of the match, the result could have gone either way.
Tywyn skipper Dave Jenkins won the toss and chose to bat first, walking out to bat himself with Nikki Williams.
Milton John was getting some bounce with the new ball and drew a top edge from Williams which ran to the third man boundary.
He gained his revenge the very next ball, as Vinod Mathew nonchalantly took a chest-high catch at first slip off another cut.
Sion Francis was unlucky to get a very good delivery the next ball, a very thin edge being taken low down by wicketkeeper Sumesh Anthony.
Lafras Van Vuren looked in good form, and along with Jenkins, rebuilt the innings.
Van Vuren struck consecutive boundaries off Devadas, and advanced steadily to 20.
It came as something of a surprise when he mistimed a drive off Devadas and Titus Mathew took the catch.
Jestus Jerry came on to bowl wrist-spin, and struck in his second over, Jenkins being bowled by a full delivery for 13.
The left-handed Jon Tolhurst showed attacking intent, playing full-blooded drives off the front foot.
Phil Deane showed good defensive technique, and both batsmen progressed to the half-way mark, drinks being taken with the score on 64.
A few runs later, Deane whipped Jerry off his legs and was unlucky to find Devadas at square leg.
A couple of wickets then fell in quick succession, Conde slicing Lahuru Chamil to Nimal Nixon at extra cover, and Tolhurst being well caught by Milton John off Jerry. He had made a patient 25.
With the score not yet 90, Tywyn would have been worried, but Jo Williamson and Joel Eynon belied their lowly batting spots.
They barely played a false shot, and anything short was seized upon and pulled to the boundary.
The fuller length deliveries were driven powerfully.
The pair also ran well, and the score went past 150 with the batsmen in charge.
However, the scoreboard was never their friend, and Williamson finally departed for a fine 42, being caught behind by Sumesh off Titus Mathew.
He had struck seven fours.
The innings came to and end soon afterwards, with Eynon being bowled by Nimal for 32, and Ed Hughes edging behind in the penultimate over. This gave a target of 172, Dyfan Hughes staying unbeaten.
The pick of the Talybont/Rachels bowlers were Milton John with 2-39, Jestus Jerry with 3-23 and Nimal with 2-33.
The reply started in a positive fashion, with Vinod Mathew striking Sion Francis for an elegant boundary in the first over.
However, he could only look on in horror as Sumesh Anthony sliced his very first ball from Van Vuren to Joel Eynon at point.
Mathew looked in excellent form, with one on-drive bringing appreciative applause from the crowd.
He looked set for a substantial score but was deceived by a slower short ball from Francis when on 20, top edging to Van Vuren at slip.
Titus Mathew joined Jestus Jerry, and both batsmen looked very comfortable, keeping the accurate Van Vuren at bay.
Mathew pulled Francis for a huge six over square leg to release the pressure.
The introduction of Ed Hughes induced a false stroke from Jerry, however.
Bowling round the wicket, he hurried Jerry into a top-edged pull, with Dyfan Hughes taking a catch at fine leg to send the batsman back for 16.
Van Vuren had switched to bowling off-breaks towards the end of his spell, and bowled Mathew for 31 as the batsman attempted a sweep.
The scoring rate, which had been healthy, took a further blow when the wily Hughes trapped Lahuru Chamil in front with his arm ball.
At 90-5, the game was in the balance, but the batting side had Anup Menon to thank for their resurgence.
His trademark shot was the towering blow over deep-midwicket, and he struck 3 sixes in that direction, as well as the majority of his 8 fours.
He reached his 50 off only 37 balls, and in company with the experienced Phil Abraham, saw his side home. Menon finished unbeaten on 58, and Abraham on 31.
The Tywyn bowlers did not enjoy the best of luck, with Van Vuren finishing with 2-29 and Ed Hughes with 2-69.