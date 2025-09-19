A PENPARCAU darts player missed out on a bumper pay day after making remarkable progress in a national competition.
Bricklayer Martin ‘Tom’o’ Thomas made it to the semi-final of the prestigious Champion of Champions tournament held at the Depot in Cardiff in August, losing to the eventual winner fellow Welshman David Davies.
53-year-old Thomas pocketed £1,000 for his endeavours with Davies picking up £10,000 out of a whopping £32,500 total prize fund.
256 darts players from all over the UK and Ireland qualified for the grassroots tournament and by the last 16, the line-up showcased the true depth of talent at this event — from former winners and current Welsh internationals to PDC Tour Card holders and even a USA international.
Thomas, who threw his first competitive nine darter in the Challenge Tour in Milton Keynes back in 2023, said: “To get to the semis out of 256 players was amazing and congratulations to Dai Davies for winning it.”
A few weeks later Thomas, whose son Keenan is also a very good darts player, was ‘surprised’ to get a late call-up up to play at PDC players championship on the pro tour in Hildensheim, Germany.
He said: “I received a call on the Sunday asking if I was interested to play and I bit his hand off.
“I drove over and won my first round 6-5 the next day, then I lost 6-1 to Mickey Mansell, I beat Matt Campbell from Canada 6-2 and then lost to Ryan Searle.
“It was brilliant to be called, it’s a buzz. It was a lot of travelling, 32 hours driving on my own there and back. I missed the ferry and had to get the tunnel but the things you do for what you enjoy.”
Martin is sponsored by Riverside Garden Services, Lewis Motors and TLC Construction.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.