ABERAERON Snooker club hosted the Ceredigion Snooker League’s Handicapped captains tournament on Sunday, 14 December.
There was a very good turnout and some excellent snooker was on display.
The final deservedly came down to a final frame shootout between Rhodri Morgan of Aberaeron and Tony Wong of Penparcau who had both played consistently well through the day.
Rhodri however produced two decisive breaks in the final frame to become this years champion.
