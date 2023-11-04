The annual Ron Cullum race was held recently – this is a five-mile club challenge organised in memory of one of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s founder members.
On a cold but dry October evening, 28 members took up the challenge, all looking to take home the coveted trophy for the next 12 months.
Edd Land romped home in first place in to secure the male title in a time of 28.59 with Tracey Breedon, at her first attempt, not only taking home the female title, but breaking the record in the process, in a time of 33.35.
Tracey was naturally delighted: “I’d heard a lot about this event as it is run in memory of the club’s founder and it is an important milestone in the club’s racing calendar.
“I think that is also reflected in the size of the shield and, looking at the names of past winners, I feel quite honoured to be in their company.
"But, as everyone keeps reminding me, I’ll have to come back now to defend the title next year.”