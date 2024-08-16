Vice-chairman of the Teifi Valley Motor Club, Emyr Davies, was crowned overall winner of the fifth round of the TVMC Autotest held at Bronwydd Farm, Coed-y-Bryn, thanks to the Evans family, writes Anwen Francis.
It was a close battle as over 20 members navigated their way around farm sheds, steep paths and challenging terrain.
Owain Rees was second with Rhydian Davies hot on his heels.
Emyr said: “It was amazing to win really. It’s my first win on the autotest and a close call with last month’s winner, Owain, who did a really good job.
“The route was fast and really good just as I like it.”
The Autotest series, sponsored by Arjay Factors of Cardigan, saw Ifan Rees winning the Junior Section with Henri Cynwyl second with a few penalties, Dion James in third, Kieran Franz on his second ever event in fourth and Poppy Collins in fifth.
The Over 50s was won by Alex Garton and Amy Owens won the Ladies with a clear margin, with Nia Rees in second and Jo Bond-James third.
The Teifi Valley Motor Club would like to thank all the stewards, the Evans Family for the use of the land and Sue Davies for designing the trophies.
The next Autotest will be at Cware Glogue, Llanfyrnach on 22 September, followed by Pantgwyn Quarry on 17 November.