In the Grade A the little Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) scuttled along as fast as her little legs would allow, but the longer striding Dernol Yankee with Lynne Boxhall at the controls eventually overtook her, to claim first prize for owner Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig, while the lightly raced Happy Hands (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.