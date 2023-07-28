Dolgellau driver Elfyn Evans will be hoping to repeat his 2021 antics in winning the Rally Finland as he looks to close the gap on World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanperä.
Evans, who is currently second in the championship, said he is looking forward to what he describes as the 'highlight of the season'.
“Rally Finland is certainly a highlight of the season, especially for the local drivers but also for myself," he said. "I always enjoy the event and I’m looking forward to it.
"There’s no feeling quite like driving on the Finnish rally roads, and if you can be at one with your car then I think nothing can match that in terms of enjoyment behind the wheel.
"I wasn’t completely satisfied in Estonia but Finland is not exactly the same: there are some different characteristics and a different setup can be required.
"Our testing in Finland this week is giving us a good chance to prepare and make sure we start the rally with the right setup, which is crucial.”
Evans was victorious in Finland two years ago with current team Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team and team principal Jari-Matti Latvala is hoping for similar success this time out through Rovanperä, Evans and third Takamoto Katsuta.
“Rally Finland is always a special occasion for our team," he said. "For me it’s going to be an extra-special feeling this year to get back behind the wheel on a WRC event, and my aim as a driver will be first and foremost to enjoy that experience.
"The team’s target as always is to win and the focus for that is with our regular crews. There will be fantastic support for Kalle and Jonne as world champions and championship leaders, and the victory in Estonia gives them a good boost. I think Rally Finland could be a bigger challenge, with different grip levels and returning stages like Myhinpää that Kalle hasn’t driven before.
"Elfyn meanwhile knows what it takes to win in Finland and we hope that he can challenge again, and also that Taka can drive with confidence on roads he usually enjoys. We can expect a close-fought rally and the team has been working hard in testing this week to give our drivers the best car possible.”
The fastest event on the calendar, Rally Finland will run from Thursday, 3 August to Sunday, 6 August.