DYSYNNI men’s team faced Aberystwyth University in the Challenge Final in Swansea on Saturday, 3May.
After a nervous start, going 1-0 down after five minutes, Aber Uni scored again just before half time.
It was hot, the pitch was bouncy and Aber Uni seemed to be having all the luck.
There were encouraging words from the senior players at half time and it seemed to do the trick.
More scoring chances came and eventually Ed Iffla scored from a short corner. 2-1 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
With seven minutes to go, Dysynni were awarded a penalty flick which was scored by Iffla, so it was 2-2 and a shootout to decide the winners loomed ahead.
But it wasn't to be; Aber Uni made it 3-2 in the 57th minute.
There were a lot of disappointed faces as they collected their medals but Dysynni’s aim was to reach these finals and that was achieved as training only began last September.
With just a handful of friendlies under their belt this team performed incredibly well and there’s no doubt, the Swansea finals next season are now firmly on the radar at Dysynni.
U12s National Finals in Swansea
Dysynni’s young U12 team travelled to Swansea on the 4th of May for the National Finals. The boys drew 1-1 with a strong Denbigh team pulling a last minute goal back in the final minute. Dysynni played a more defensive set-up against Whitchurch but despite a great team performance lost 2-0. Our final match against an experienced Cardiff Met side was tough with a 7-1 loss. Overall coming a respectable 4 the place in Wales! It was a great experience for our young side and we are excited to see a great deal more from these team in the years to come.
Hockey Young Ambassadors at Urdd School Sports Competition in Aberystwyth
Hoci Cymru’s Hockey Young Ambassadors Programme (HYA) is designed to support, upskill and recognise the commitment young people give to hockey.
The programme actively develops young leaders and volunteers within the sport; giving young people a voice.
Junior members at Dysynni Hockey Alanna Fox and Molly Hodges take part in the programme and have had a busy season of activities and volunteering.
Molly supported Chelsea, Hoci Cymru’s Development Officer for South-West Wales, at the Urdd Schools Sports Festival on Sat 10th May.
Molly and fellow HYA Jacob took part in demonstrating hockey to a number young children at the event and playing games with cones and obstacles and other challenges making it a fun introduction to many on the day.
North Wales U13 Girls
Three young teams from across Wales battled it out on the hockey pitch at Newtown on Sunday in preparation for the Nottingham UK U13 Girls Regional Hockey Trophy and Championship competitions being held 11-13 July.
Dysynni Head Coach Lynda Bennett oversees the development of the North Wales U13 Girls Team with support from Adrian Bennett and coaches Ryan Goddard, Alice Bennett and Pippa Rollings.
The team is made up of 18 young players from across the North Wales clubs including three players from Dysynni: Nel Pughe, Polly Richards and Evie Hodges.
They will continue to meet and train before the tournament in July but results from the games in Newtown showed just how competitive this young side are with there only ever being one goal difference in the results.
One draw, two very close losses and a win under their belt - this is a North Wales team worth keeping an eye on!