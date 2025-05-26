Dysynni’s young U12 team travelled to Swansea on the 4th of May for the National Finals. The boys drew 1-1 with a strong Denbigh team pulling a last minute goal back in the final minute. Dysynni played a more defensive set-up against Whitchurch but despite a great team performance lost 2-0. Our final match against an experienced Cardiff Met side was tough with a 7-1 loss. Overall coming a respectable 4 the place in Wales! It was a great experience for our young side and we are excited to see a great deal more from these team in the years to come.