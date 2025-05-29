NEWCASTLE Emlyn rally driver James Williams has undergone successful surgery after the tragic crash at the Jim Clark Rally in which his co-driver Dai Roberts was killed.
The James WIlliams Rallying team posted on Thursday, 29 May: “After the tragic incident on Saturday, James was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His injuries were critical but not life-threatening.
“He has received incredible care from the emergency services and hospital team, for which we are endlessly grateful.
“James has since undergone surgery, which was successful. He is stable, able to communicate and slowly gaining strength with each passing day.
“While there is still a long journey ahead both physically and emotionally, the trajectory so far has been positive.
“We are sharing your kind messages with James when we can, and they truly mean so much.
“The support from the rallying and wider community has been overwhelming and deeply appreciated by everyone around James.
“Thank you for your continued compassion, respect, privacy and support to both families during this incredibly difficult time.”
“He was not only a co-driver to James, but a best friend, a pivotal part of our family-run team, and a loving and devoted husband and father.
“His warmth, humour and passion touched everyone who knew him and love that transcended motorsport.
“Our love and full support are with Louise, Mike and family and everyone who was lucky enough to know and love Dai.
“He will always be with us in our hearts and in our stories.
“We will all step-up for the Roberts family, the way Dai always showed up for so many on so many occasions.
