ABERYSTWYTH ABC travelled to Tumble rugby club recently with boxer Tom Sherman for only his second bout.
He was up against local boxer Connor Evans (Towy ABC).
Giving away 6kgs in a heavyweight contest, Sherman started with a little trepidation mainly covering up and sending single shot replies.
With his corner and supporters urging him on to throw more leather, Sherman took control of the bout with his solid left right combination giving Evans a standing eight count.
Gaining in confidence from the first round Sherman took control from the bell until the referee stopped the bout in the second round with Evans virtually out on his feet.
Sherman with his tap, tap, bang left right combinations winning the day.
An impressive performance from Sherman who gained more confidence as the fight went on.