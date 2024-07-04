ABERYSTWYTH have stepped up their preparations for the new JD Cymru campaign and their first pre-season friendly on Friday evening.
The Seasiders have already returned to training with manager Anthony Williams reacting to positive news about player retention whilst still looking to add ‘a couple of additions’ to the squad.
He said: “It’s really good news to get all 10 targets which I was looking for back in, and retain them.
“It says a lot about the club in terms of the togetherness, the willingness to be part of something which has been building for a while, and I think the players are really gelled, really tight.”
The squad returned to training on Saturday and trained again on Tuesday ahead of Friday night’s friendly against Radcliffe FC at Park Avenue with an 8pm kick off.
He added: “We need a couple of additions which we are working on at the moment, but it’s fantastic to get the nucleus back.
“It says a lot about the club’s ambition, the players and their willingness to be a part of a tight knit team.
“So we are looking forward to the new season!”
Players retained for 2024/5: Jack Thorn, Alex Darlington, Liam Walsh, John Owen, Jonathan Evans, Dave Jones, Iwan Lewis, Zac Hartley, Steff Davies, Louis Bradford
Signed to the Club: Harry Arnison, Ben Davies, Rhys Davies.
Returned to host clubs from loan: Oliver Basey, Billy Kirkman, Jake Canavan, Ben Woollam
Left the club: Mark Cadwallader, Callum Huxley, Nick Keyamo, Dave Owen, Akeem Hinds, Shaun Cavanagh. The club would like to thank the departing players for their service with the Black and Greens and wish them all the best for the future.