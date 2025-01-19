ABERYSTWYTH Under 19s completed a gruelling cycling challenge on Sunday morning with proceeds going towards running the team.
Starting early in Saturday morning, the players took it in turn to cycle 400 miles in 24 hours on an exercise bike, whilst maintaining an average speed of 16.3 miles an hour for the duration in order to complete the challenge.
The girls hit 300 miles around 1am on Sunday, and went on to complete the challenge just before 7am.
Monies raised will go towards the running of ATWFC U19's, specifically the significant travelling costs incurred from competing in the Genero Adran U19's South league.
This sees the team travel all over South Wales, from Carmarthen to Caldicot, and many places in between, a total of 12 times throughout the season.
All squad members have been collecting their own individual sponsors for this challenge, however, and a Go Fund Me page up was also set up.