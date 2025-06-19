IT was northward bound for Aberystwyth Athletic Club members in the past week as they turned their attention to the annual 10k road race in Barmouth.
This was its fifth year and is by now a firm favourite in the racing calendar with 1,000 runners taking on the picturesque course along the Mawddach estuary trail, it's often described as one of the most picturesque 10k races in the UK.
Organised by the Barmouth Striders Running Club, the course is described as fast and flat, making it suitable for achieving personal best.
Thundery storms were forecast for this year and while the rain held off until at least everyone got underway, only the speediest runners avoided the heavy downpour.
That did not dampen the spirits of the Aber AC contingent and Edd Land led them home in a time of 41.54 with Stephen Thomas securing a 10k pb finishing in 44.08, just ahead of Gail Evans in 45.20.
Will Lerigo crossed the line in 47.06 with Gwilym Jones in 48.28 and Deian Creunant in 52.25.
Dave Humphreys completed the course in 53.07, just ahead of Jade Gaitely in 53.33 with Moss Inns finishing in 59.19. Helen Stretch completed the course in 1.04.57 with Jennie Thomas crossing the line in 1.16.06.
Stephen Thomas must like this race as he set his 10k pb on this course last year and he repeated the feat this year.
He said: “This event attracts a strong field and is a lovely course, albeit slightly narrow at times, but that is just one of the added challenges.
“The weather forecast seemed terrible but at least it stayed dry for most of the race before the heavens opened.
“Still a great event and I’ll definitely be back next year – and hopefully grab another pb!”
Running a 10k race in Barmouth on the Saturday was not enough for Edd Land as 24 hrs later he ran the Colshaw Hall 10k, again in a great time of 36.38 with Paul Williams not too far behind in 38.03.
Moving southwards and it was time for the Pembrokeshire Coastal Ultra which had four different event distances of which Aber AC was represented in three of them.
Unsurprisingly it was Balazs Pinter who took on the 100 mile event, starting on Friday at midday from St Dogmaels, and after contending with storms and heavy rain overnight, finished in a very credible 15th place in a time of 33:10:44.
Steve King took on the 50 miler and after starting from Porthgain at 7.30am, arrived back in Dale in a time of 12:50:57.
Louise Barker opted for the “easier” 31 mile race and completed it in 6:33:51, finishing in 7th place overall and was the third lady home.
An all round great event according to Louise: “All of these races finish in Dale and you are bussed to your start points and the organisation is brilliant.
“There is also the added advantage of each course taking you along the beautiful Pembrokeshire Coast Path, which keeps you going, especially if the elements are pretty kind. And if not, well we’re used to it now in Wales.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.