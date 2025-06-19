BALA Town have confirmed the signing of experienced Cymru Premier striker John Owen.
A proven goalscorer and one of the league’s most consistent attacking threats, the 32-year-old Bangor-born forward arrives at Maes Tegid after standout spells with Bangor City, Llandudno, Porthmadog, and most recently Aberystwyth Town, where he has been a key figure in recent seasons.
With over 280 Cymru Premier appearances and an impressive goalscoring record to his name, Owen brings much more than just clinical finishing — adding relentless work rate, physical presence, and leadership qualities to the Lakesiders’ front line.
Speaking after putting pen to paper, Owen said: “I am delighted to be signing for what is now my local team and eager to get started and meeting everybody"
First-Team Manager Steve Fisher welcomed the addition: “John is exactly the kind of player we wanted to bring in — experienced, hard-working, and with a proven track record in this league. His mentality and hunger to succeed will be a massive asset for us. He knows this division inside out, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”
The arrival of Owen further underlines Bala Town’s ambition to strengthen and build a squad capable of challenging at the very top of Welsh football.
With added firepower now in attack, the Lakesiders are gearing up for an exciting campaign ahead.
