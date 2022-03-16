Aberystwyth’s Norrington-Davies in Cymru World Cup Play-off semi-final squad
Aberystwyth’s Rhys Norrington Davies has been selected by Cymru manager Rob Page for a 26-player squad for the March international window.
Cymru will face Austria on Thursday 24 March at the Cardiff City Stadium in a FIFA World Cup Play-off semi-final, as they look to reach the tournament for the first time since 1958.
Rob Page has a near full-strength side available for selection, with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey amongst the names selected.
With Tyler Roberts and Danny Ward unavailable due to injury, Rabbi Matondo returns to the squad along with goalkeeper Tom King, the only uncapped player selected.
A second fixture, which will be held on Tuesday 29 March, is yet to be confirmed.
Cymru: Wayne HENNESSEY (Burnley), Adam DAVIES (Stoke City), Tom KING (Salford City), Ben DAVIES (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe RODON (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben CABANGO (Swansea City), Ethan AMPADU (Venezia- On loan from Chelsea), Chris MEPHAM (Bournemouth), Neco WILLIAMS (Fulham- On loan from Liverpool), Rhys NORRINGTON-DAVIES (Sheffield United), Connor ROBERTS (Burnley), Chris GUNTER (Charlton Athletic), Dylan LEVITT (Dundee United- On loan from Manchester United), Aaron RAMSEY (Rangers- On loan from Juventus), Rubin COLWILL (Cardiff City), Joe MORRELL (Portsmouth), Will VAULKS (Cardiff City), Joe ALLEN (Stoke City), Harry WILSON (Fulham), Jonny WILLIAMS (Swindon Town), Gareth BALE (Real Madrid), Brennan JOHNSON (Nottingham Forest), Mark HARRIS (Cardiff City), Daniel JAMES (Leeds United), Sorba THOMAS (Huddersfield Town), Rabbi MATONDO (Cercle Brugge- On loan from Schalke 04).
