Aberystwyth’s Norrington-Davies in Cymru World Cup Play-off semi-final squad

Aberystwyth’s Rhys Norrington Davies has been selected by Cymru manager Rob Page for a 26-player squad for the March international window.

Cymru will face Austria on Thursday 24 March at the Cardiff City Stadium in a FIFA World Cup Play-off semi-final, as they look to reach the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Rob Page has a near full-strength side available for selection, with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey amongst the names selected.

With Tyler Roberts and Danny Ward unavailable due to injury, Rabbi Matondo returns to the squad along with goalkeeper Tom King, the only uncapped player selected.

A second fixture, which will be held on Tuesday 29 March, is yet to be confirmed.